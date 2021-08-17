The Tłı̨chǫ Government has announced that the 100 Year Treaty 11 Anniversary celebration has been turned into a virtual event effective immediately.

This news comes as a result of the Sahtu COVID-19 outbreak that began in Fort Good Hope, where 21 active cases have been confirmed.

Events such as drum dances and handgame tournaments have been put on hold until further notice.

Despite the annual gathering now being virtual, the nomination process for grand chief election will proceed on Aug. 20.

The Tłı̨chǫ Government asks people to follow the advice of the chief public health officer to help stay safe.