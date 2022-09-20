The Tlicho Government, through its Department of Client Services, has officially released its second, five year Economic Development and Training Strategy with a focus on economic growth and standards.

Assembled by the Tlicho Region Economic Development Working Group (TREDWG), the Strategy provides “a roadmap to enable and foster economic opportunities for Tlicho businesses and Tlicho citizens, including economic opportunities in traditional economies.”

“Effective outcomes will enable residents to build on their training and employment successes and lead to increased self-sufficiency,” stated Tlicho Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty. “The outlined Strategy includes continued partnerships and investment by Canada and the GNWT in Tlicho infrastructure, tourism, and other sectors which will benefit Tlicho residents and communities and by association, the Northwest Territories.”

The Tlicho Government Strategy outlines its five main objectives as follows:

– Improve self-sufficiency within the Tlicho communities

– Leverage external partnerships to create opportunities for Tlicho businesses and employment for Tlicho citizens

– Ensure commitments made in Chapter 26 of the Tlicho Agreement by all governments are supported

– Deliver relevant training locally and

– Enable external training and education.

According to the Tlicho Agreement, section 26.1.1 states that the “Government economic development programs in Mowhi Gogha De Niitaee (NWT) shall take into account the following objectives:”

(a) that the traditional economy of the Tlicho First Nation should be maintained and strengthened; and

(b) that the Tlicho First Nation should be economically self-sufficient.

Data collected and integrated in the Strategy was compiled by online and door-to-door surveys. One-on-one meetings with those involved in economic development were also held. Staff input was considered, as was feedback from meetings with GNWT representatives, Tlicho Government consultants, the Tlicho Investment Corporation, and training partners.

The Strategy will act as a living document, “adapting to Tłı̨chǫ communities’ growing and changing needs over time, but always as a foundation for shared success.”