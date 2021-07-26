The Tlicho community will receive $3.9 million in funding for 18 permanent housing units as a result of the federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative.

The announcement came from NWT Member of Parliament , Michael McLeod, who said he felt that “every person deserves a safe and affordable place to call home.”

“We are taking a significant step towards improving both access to housing and quality of life in the Tłı̨chǫ Region,” McLeod said of the initiative.

The new, permanent structures will help to support individuals in the communities of Behchoko, Whati, Gameti, and Wekweeti.

Grand Chief Mackenzie, in attendance during the announcement, said the funding creates opportunities for community-level solutions.

“Real collaboration and reconciliation start with crafting shared solutions to shared problems.” said Mackenzie in the release.