Behchoko friends and families poured into the Ko Gocho Centre baseball diamond on Sunday as part of a weekend-long celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day.

Tlicho government organizers hosted an afternoon of tug-of-war, egg tossing, hand games and more fun traditional activities for residents to enjoy under the July summer sun.

Some organizers estimated that there were a few hundred people who made their way out for activities.

Other activities over the weekend included tea boiling, log sawing, bannock making, nail pounding, canoe racing, duck plucking, and horseshoe tossing,

Indigenous Peoples Day in Behchoko is usually a weekend-long event every year that brings out many people from the Tlicho Nation for celebration.