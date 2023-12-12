This year’s Women in Mining NWT award went to the Tlicho Government’s mines liaison coordinator, Grace Mackenzie.

Mackenzie received the honour at the 2023 Mining and Exploration (MAX) Awards banquet, part of the annual Yellowknife Geoscience Forum, on Nov. 16.

She first learned she’d be receiving the award months ago, when she was informed of the distinction by Women in Mining NWT president Gaeleen MacPherson, a friend and longtime peer in the sector.

“I was surprised when I first heard that I was to receive this award back in September,” Mackenzie said in early December. “[The news] came from the members of the Women in Mining NWT chapter, specifically Gaeleen MacPherson, the organization’s president, which was so special for me since I’ve worked with and known Gaeleen since she was a summer student at Diavik. I’ve watched her grow into a strong leader so I was happy to hear this from her.”

Mackenzie, who was born in Behchoko and now lives in Yellowknife, began her mining career in 1998. She first worked in human resources for the Diavik diamond mine, and then at the Ekati mine. She later joined De Beers — the company that majority owns the Gahcho Kue diamond mine — as a community liaison, before finally taking her current role with the Tlicho Government.

NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines, the organization behind the Geoscience Forum and MAX awards, noted in a news release that Mackenzie has had a big impact in terms of cultural awareness in the mining sector, and commended her for her role in De Beers’ Books in Homes program, which saw her visit schools across the Great Slave Region for more than a decade.

“Remaining passionate about her culture and people, Grace represents the Indigenous perspective,” the release said. “Grace’s decades of experience and commitment to cultural respect and equity, along with her knowledge and professionalism, provide informed guidance to mining industry professionals and their employees across the Northwest Territories.

“Grace’s warm and honest approach also encourages positive working relationships between the territorial government and Indigenous communities.”

Mackenzie said receiving the award was particularly meaningful because it came from her peers in the mining sector.

“I appreciate this award as it came from my colleagues,” she said. “They’ve seen me work, seen my work, worked with me, and I guess they appreciated what I did for my people, my Tlicho people, and other Indigenous communities.

“I feel that the Northern mining industry is a family in its own and I appreciate the award as it also comes from them.”

Mackenzie also took a moment to acknowledge the many other hard-working women in the mining sector.

“They sacrifice so much, especially around family and personal life,” she said. “They are amazing, they deserve recognition for their sacrifice, as do their families who pick up the slack in their absence.”

When asked if she had any advice for women hoping to enter the mining sector, Mackenzie responded, “No,” asserting that women “know what they want and how to do the job.”

Instead, she offered some wisdom to people in management roles.

“[Women] are fine, but they need a door to be open to them by management,” she said. “My advice would be to management: hire women, train them, appreciate them. You will not regret the decision to hire women.”