Celebrated community leader and former Tłı̨chǫ grand chief, Eddie “Ediiwa” Erasmus has died.

Erasmus served as grand chief during the second and third Tlicho assemblies, between 2011-2018.

He had most recently attempted a return to that office in 2021, however, he finished second behind Jackson Lafferty in a three-way race. Incumbent George Mackenzie came in third.

Erasmus was also chairperson with the Tlicho Investment Corporation.

Erasmus’s wife Goolie posted to Facebook on Friday night offering an acknowledgement of his passing.

“RIP my beloved husband,” she stated. “I love u very much pray for us to be strong n brave.”