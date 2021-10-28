Toastmasters, a club that officially started in 1924 and helps to provide improvement in personal and social skills, is seeking an official return to Yellowknife for the first time since 2016.

Currently, there is a Toastmasters club in the area that is recognized by Toastmasters International as “prospective.” However, having only 10 paid members, Heather Love and Camille Blake-McDonald are hoping to at least double that number.

“When we came here, we were speaking to our Rotary group — because there’s an alliance now — and it just seemed like the right time,” said Love.

The club has to have a total of 20 paid members to reach its goal of officially chartering in Yellowknife.

“Until we charter the club, those 20 people don’t get registered at Toastmasters International,” said Love. “(They) don’t access all of the resources.”

The club experienced issues while trying to promote the Toastmasters during the pandemic.

“The things that we would have used for promoting the club, whether it’s the farmers markets or activities and (things) that are happening in the community, were shut down until now,” said Blake-McDonald. “Things are starting to open back up now.”

As well, the pandemic, made Zoom meetings more common than the in-person variety.

Love is hoping they can return to the club’s official location at the Chateau Nova soon.

“(It’s) not the ideal,” she said. “We want to be in-person, and we were in-person until September, and hope to get back to being in-person.”

Toastmasters helps to build confidence by preparing for impromptu social situations and builds on communication skills, according to Blake-McDonald.

“It helps you to better prepare for speeches, whether it’s impromptu or prepared,” she said. “It helps with leadership skills as well. You are leading a team — you are going to need to give feedback or receive feedback that also helps you with that. It is a safe place where you can practise those skills with persons who have and share the same interest as you.”

Those who want to be a part of Toastmasters can reach out to the club e-mail at midnightsuntoastmasters@outlook.com. They currently meet on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:45 p.m. over Zoom.

Prospective participants should also be aware that Toastmasters is only accepting adult members due to insurance reasons, but there are plans for a youth leadership program once the club is fully established.