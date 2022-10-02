Across the Beaufort Delta and Mackenzie Mountains footsteps peppered the roads for the Terry Fox Run Sept. 18. Communities came together to help finish the run for Terry. Even the weather cooperated, with a nice breeze for runners.

The Moses family came out in honour of Alfred Moses, who was an avid supporter of the Terry Fox run. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Runners hoist the Terry Fox flag and listen to the logistics of the run before setting off. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Youth lead the way as the crowd sets out to finish Terry’s run. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

George MacDonald leads the run for Chief Paul Niditchie School in Tsiigehtchic. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Memphis and Kenton Blake make their way up the road. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Kyleigh McLeod-Lennie and Brooklyn Niditchie race forward for the Terry Fox run in Tsiigehtchic with Amanda Irish and Candice Mitchell waving just behind. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

AJ Gordon and Peter Clark work together to climb a hill. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Taylor Cusman gives Irma Inglangasuk a ride. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Kenton Blake keeps up a good pace during the run. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Chris MacLea and Robert Arey-Cardinal race along the path. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Memphis and Mia Blake stop to say hello to a spectator. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Cruz Blake takes to the middle of the path. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Rylan Lennie, Morgan Morel, Hannah Turcotte, Laylah Lennie, Sydney VanLoon, Heidi Blake and Alyssa MacDonald strike a pose after completing the Terry Fox run in Tsiigehtchic. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Phillip Andre and Hudson Kogiak make their way back towards town. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Lara Mercier, Hannay Turcotte and Macy the dog make their way up the trail. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Neveya-Starr Maring is all smiles as she runs back to town. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Lara Mercier serves AJ Gordon some hot chocolate as Rylan Lennie waits patiently. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Irma Inglangusuk shows off her band-aid as she patiently awaits a fudgesicle. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert