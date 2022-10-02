Across the Beaufort Delta and Mackenzie Mountains footsteps peppered the roads for the Terry Fox Run Sept. 18. Communities came together to help finish the run for Terry. Even the weather cooperated, with a nice breeze for runners.
The Moses family came out in honour of Alfred Moses, who was an avid supporter of the Terry Fox run. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Runners hoist the Terry Fox flag and listen to the logistics of the run before setting off. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
George MacDonald leads the run for Chief Paul Niditchie School in Tsiigehtchic. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Kyleigh McLeod-Lennie and Brooklyn Niditchie race forward for the Terry Fox run in Tsiigehtchic with Amanda Irish and Candice Mitchell waving just behind. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Rylan Lennie, Morgan Morel, Hannah Turcotte, Laylah Lennie, Sydney VanLoon, Heidi Blake and Alyssa MacDonald strike a pose after completing the Terry Fox run in Tsiigehtchic. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Phillip Andre and Hudson Kogiak make their way back towards town. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Lara Mercier, Hannay Turcotte and Macy the dog make their way up the trail. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Lara Mercier serves AJ Gordon some hot chocolate as Rylan Lennie waits patiently. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Irma Inglangusuk shows off her band-aid as she patiently awaits a fudgesicle. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert
Chief Paul Niditchie School’s Terry Fox runners for 2022 pose for a fun group photo after a hard day’s run. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert