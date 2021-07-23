Remote tourism operators in the NWT have mixed expectations ahead of the planned opening of the Canadian border in August for fully-vaccinated American travellers.

The federal government announced on July 19 that vaccinated Americans and permanent residents residing in the U.S. can enter Canada for non-essential travel as of Aug. 9.

READ MORE: Government of Canada announces easing of border measures for fully vaccinated travellers

While Emerging Wisely 2021 projects that leisure travel in the territory could be possible in the late summer or early fall, non-resident travellers are able to visit some lodges under the GNWT’s remote tourism plan announced in April.

That program permits lodges to host non-resident Canadian guests if those visitors fly straight to the lodge and have minimal or no contact with NWT residents who are not employees of the lodges.

RELATED REPORTING: Remote tourism operators can host out-of-territory clients this summer: GNWT

“Fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens will be able to enter Canada to come to the NWT with a remote tourism operator with an Office of the Chief Public Health Officer-approved plan,” said COVID-19 Secretariat spokesperson Dawn Ostrem. “Any international travellers coming to the NWT would still be subject to COVID-19 restrictions that the NWT has in place. All travellers must file a self-isolation plan (SIP) regardless of where they are travelling in the NWT and regardless of their vaccination status.”

‘Too late for us’

However, many operators say the border won’t open soon enough in the tourism season to be of benefit to them.

“It will not make any difference for us. We have a short season. The changes are too late for us this year,” said Margaret Peterson, owner of Peterson’s Point Lake Lodge.

The opening also comes too late for Frontier Lodge, near Łutsel K’e.

Frontier had already decided in May that for the summer it would prioritize lodge renovations and a shortened staycation season for residents instead of non-resident guest stays, said manager Corey Myers.

“We needed answers months ago. We needed a plan. I know some operators will try to make a go of it but for us it just doesn’t make sense,” Myers said.

His lodge isn’t part of the remote operators program due to its proximity to Łutsel K’e and because some community members work as guides at Frontier.

“We’re looking forward to next year. Hopefully the border opening (in August) means in 2022 we can get people back up here who’ve been trying to come for two years,” he said.

It was too early to determine if an influx of Americans will help Air Tindi, which, in normal years, enjoys a busy summer season from flying travellers to lodges.

“We think it is likely too late for anything to happen this season, but not sure,” said company president Chris Reynolds, who estimated that float plane flight activity is down by about 35 per cent compared to the last pre-COVID-19 season in 2019.

For Gord Gin, owner of Yellow Dog Lodge, it’s hard to know how things will change after Aug. 9 because the protocols for remote lodges are unclear.

“Do we have permission to host Americans? How will this affect us in regards to isolation? Will I have to isolate for 14 days after guests leave, even if my guests are fully vaccinated? These are questions I have for ProtectNWT. I called them earlier and was put on hold on for four hours and couldn’t get through,” Gin said.

His lodge, located about 55 km north of Yellowknife between Duncan Lake and Graham Lake, has been able to host about a dozen guests this summer under the remote operators program.

He said that each time a non-resident guest leaves his lodge he has to self-isolate for 14 days. His isolation can be shortened to eight days if he tests negative for COVID-19. But he can only be tested in Yellowknife and taking a trip to the city costs him time and money.

“I’ve been in isolation since June and I will probably be in isolation until October,” he said. “Even if we get permission and more clarity, I don’t think the Americans will start to come up in droves. I might be able to host just one or two groups, if possible. Usually, Americans like to come up for the fishing season in June and July. The likelihood of anyone coming in September is very small.”

One operator who does expect to gain from the border opening is Edie Dul, owner of Hearne Lake Lodge, located about 63 km southeast of Yellowknife.

“It will definitely benefit us. Financially it will benefit us,” Dul said. “The NWT will benefit too because more float planes will come in and we’ll be purchasing more food and supplies.”

She has hosted eight non-resident guests this summer under the remote operators program.

As soon as the announcement was made on July 19, Dul said she began receiving emails and phone calls from American guests asking if they can come up and stay in August and September. Many Americans’ bookings from last year had already been rescheduled to this year and to 2022.

“I will be contacting them today to say they’re able to go ahead with their bookings. I want them to book flights they can reschedule because the situation with COVID-19 is so unpredictable,” she said.

She estimates she’ll be able to accommodate a maximum of 14 American guests after Aug. 9.

But Dul emphasizes that while she’ll be able to earn some income from the border opening, the drop in tourism due to the pandemic has cost her lodge three years’ worth of revenue.

“Last year was a loss. We lost out on this year. Next year will be a loss too because so many guests with bookings in June and July already rescheduled their trips to next year so we can’t new take bookings for then because there won’t be new spots available.”