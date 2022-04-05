Toonik Tyme is finally coming back after being cancelled due to Covid-19 these last couple of years, and it is full of events all over Iqaluit.

There are events happening all over the territorial capital starting on Friday, April 8. There will be snowmobile races, dog races, hunting, skinning, Elders activities and many other events marking the return of spring.

“We are really excited about it because we have been shut down for two years, every time we would do an event, Covid would shut us down. So we’re really happy to reopen it this year,” said Pitseolak Alainga, president of 123Go! which organizes Toonik Tyme.

The normally-annual Toonik Tyme festival has been cancelled twice in a row due to the global pandemic, however with the easing of public health measures it is ready to return.

“It’s been a long two years,” said Alainga, “I think we’re a little bit rusty but at the same time anxious to start our Toonik Tyme.”

Among the first events announced for Toonik Tyme was the Craft Fair, which will be taking place at the Aqsarniit Hotel.

“The Crafts Fair has become really large and it’s still getting larger and larger,” Alainga said.

This year will be the 57th anniversary of Toonik Tyme. Returning this year is the race to Kimmirut, an endurance race to the South Baffin community and back.

“It’s coming back after four or five years. That’s what everyone’s been waiting for and wanting to participate,” explained Alainga.

“It used to be hunters doing the race but lots of people want to join in on the races this year.”

Schedule of events for Toonik Tyme 2022:

April 8:

– 12:00 p.m. RCMP Barbeque

– 1 p.m. Kids Ski-Doo Race/Outdoor Games, Sea Ice

– 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Elders Boardgame Night, Iqaluit Makerspace

April 9:

– 10 a.m. Craft Fair, Aqsarniit Hotel

-1 p.m. Skijoring Race

– 6 to 8 p.m. Youth Bonfire

April 10:

– 9 a.m. Snowmobile Circuit Race

– 10 a.m. Traditional Dog Race

– 1 p.m. Kids Snowmobile Races, Sea Ice

– 2 p.m. Ski Loppet, Building 5001

– 1 to 4 p.m. Tea and Palauga Contest, Sea Ice

– 2 to 5 p.m. Games/Harpoon Throw

– 3 to 4 p.m. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Northwestel Toonik Tyme Poolooza

April 11:

– 12 to 4 p.m. Elders Games, Iqaluit Square (beside Northmart)

April 12:

– 1 to 3 p.m. Elders Bingo, Elders’ Qammaq

April 14:

– 1 to 3 p.m. Elder’s Fashion and Food, Elders’ Qammaq

– 1 to 4 p.m. Youth Sliding Party

April 15:

– 10 a.m. Hunters Qammutiq Race Iqaluit/Kimmirut

– 10 a.m. Traditional Dog Team Race

– 12 p.m. Tea and Palauga Contest, Sea Ice

– 7 p.m. Inuit Games, Youth Centre

April 16:

– 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hunting Contest, Ptarmigan, Hare, Seal

– 10 a.m. Iglu Building

– 2 p.m. Scavenger Hunt, Family Friendly

– 6 p.m. Seal Skinning Contest

April 17:

– 10 a.m. Sno Challenge Ski-Doo Race, Iqaluit/Kimmirut

Ongoing Events: April 8 to 16:

– Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Anne Frank Exhibit, Nunatta Sunakkutaangit Museum

– DJ’s Drawing Contest, closes April 16

Source: Toonik Tyme