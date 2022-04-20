Festival season has kicked off in Nunavut and Iqalummiut were excited to take part in all sorts of public events for Toonik Tyme April 8 to 17.
One resident was just excited to have the chance to take part in public events once again following the end of the public health emergency in Nunavut.
“I’m seeing people act socially like this (for the first time) in two years,” said Iqaluit resident Steve Snowball.
Stephen Branston, who recently moved to Iqaluit, was taking part in the Inuit games on Immiqtarvimminiq Lake along the Road to Nowhere.
“This is a really fun game for me because I actually got to take part in a similar sort when I was living in a First Nations community down in Ontario,” he said.
There were also a number of Elders events taking place at the Elders Qammaq near the Elders Home which recently reopened.
Throughout the week bingo, tea party and fashion events were held at the Qammaq, bringing the celebrations closer to Nunavut Elders.
The main focal point of Toonik Tyme however were the dog sled and ski-doo races taking place further out on the sea ice.
Two sisters, Maisy and Meeka MacDonald took part in the kids dog sled race.
“(It was fun) because even if you lose last place you still get a prize,” said Maisy, whose favourite dogs were Nuna and Echo – “they were the only girl dogs.” Meeka’s dogs were Carl and Kodiak.
There were also 50 participants in the two kilometer ski-loppett, the winner of the loppett Tommy Tremblay won an Arctic Char as the top prize.
Race results are as follows:
Full Dog Team Race winners:
First Place: Paul and Alashua Crowley
Second Place: Torsten Diesel
Third Place: Sarah McNair-Landry and Comeron McDonald
Four Dog Race winners:
First Place: Leetia Esgeesiak
Second Place: Amber Aglukark
Third Place: Andrew Card
Kids Dog Race winners:
First Place: Martha Nooshoota
Second Place: Deedo Piugattuk
Third Place: Meeka MacDonald
Kimmirut Ski-doo Race winners:
First place: Mike Nester
Second Place: Alex Kilabuk
Third Place: Daniel Nuyalia
Fourth Place: Davidee Nowyook
Fifth Place: Joshua Kilabuk
Skijorring Race winners and their dogs:
First Place: Sarah McNair-Landry and Kodiak
Second Place: Paul Crowley and Gino
Third Place: Erik Boomer and Stubbie
Fourth Place Cameron McDonald and Kharu
Source: Toonik Tyme