Masks will be mandatory in all indoor public spaces in the Northwest Territories again starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.

Chief public health officer (CPHO) Dr. Kami Kandola said Aug. 25 that more stringent restrictions already in place in Colville Lake and Fort Good Hope have been extended to Sept. 4.

The CPHO is also extending the containment order for both areas but distinguishing between residents who are recovered from COVID-19 (no longer thought to be contagious) and those who did not have COVID-19 or are not recovered.

Recovered means:

– 10 full days have passed after COVID-19 symptoms started and a person did not have a severe COVID-19 infection; OR

– 10 full days have passed since their positive COVID-19 test (if they did not have any symptoms).

– Once recovered, this containment order no longer applies to them.

Anyone in either community who has tested positive for COVID-19 (including anyone who lives with them) must self-isolate until a health care provider informs them they are recovered.

For those travelling, the OCPHO has announced removals and reductions in self-isolation periods depending on vaccination status.

Symptom checking has been reduced to days two and six only. Symptom checks will no longer be required on days 10 and 14.

For fully vaccinated travellers who require entry and exit testing, the exit test day has changed to day 8. These tests are required for some workers and people who are travelling to small NWT communities. Fully vaccinated returning travellers require tests on day 1 and day 8, unvaccinated travellers must be tested on day 10.

There is no amendment of the orders related to leisure travel in the NWT until further notice.

“The CPHO hopes that we can get through this difficult period together and consider changes to the orders later this fall once there is a safe reopening of schools and as many people as possible have been vaccinated,” Dr. Kandola said.