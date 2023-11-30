A 17-year-old Toronto resident is facing charges after being caught with a large sum of alleged drug money at Mike Zubko Airport in Inuvik.

NT RCMP say they were in the process of a drug investigation on Nov. 27 when they identified a suspect and learned said suspect might be trying to leave the community. Police found the suspect at the airport and arrested him. During the arrest, police seized a “large amount of cash.”

“A 17-year-old youth from Toronto was arrested and is facing charges relating to possession of property obtained by crime and obstructing a police officer,” said NT RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Matt Halstead. “The youth was released after their guardian was contacted and arrangements were made for the youth to return to Toronto.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing.”

Because the youth is a minor, they cannot be named under the Young Offenders Act.

Anyone who has information about this incident or any other illegal activity is asked to contact the Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.