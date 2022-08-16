Town of Inuvik officials are asking nicely one last time to anyone who roams freely throughout the night not to damage municipal property while they’re enjoying the summer.

A public notice was released shortly after 4 p.m. Aug. 16 noting the town has clear surveillance footage of people ranging from children to teenagers to young adults intentionally damaging equipment and causing mischief between the hours of 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. — and that footage has been forwarded to the RCMP.

“The Town of Inuvik is asking the community for assistance and vigilance as co-stewards of our community infrastructure,” says the release, attributed to Economic Development and Tourism director Jackie Challis

“Please speak with your children & youth about not playing or loitering in or around the Special Events Pavilion or the Inuvik Welcome Centre, especially after hours.”

Inuvik Welcoming Centre has been subject to repeated vandalism and several break-ins and robberies since it opened to the public on June 18. Town officials have previously told the Inuvik Drum municipal workers routinely find trash, feces and other damaging waste left overnight under the tent of the Performance Pavilion and on the open boardwalk.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism, thefts or break ins is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1 800 222-8477 or by texting ‘NWTNUTIPS’ plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES.) All tips are anonymous.