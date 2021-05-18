The word ‘lucky’ keeps popping up when town officials discuss the spring breakup of the Hay River.

While there were ominous signs that this year’s breakup might mean significant flooding on Vale Island because of high water levels in the river and on Great Slave Lake, the potential disaster didn’t materialize.

The main exception was major flooding at the 2 Seasons Adventures campground, which is not on Vale Island.

The town’s SAO, Glenn Smith, said this year’s breakup brought possibly the highest water levels in the river and throughout the community, but no major flooding.

“For the end of it, I think we as a community got very lucky through it.”

Some property owners along the river may have lost a few small assets, he noted. “But overall, we got very lucky in avoiding any type of severe flooding that we were worried about.”

As for why the worst never happened, Smith noted there are always many factors that ultimately influence what occurs at breakup.

“But we got that first major push in breakup that really did start to funnel through the West Channel, and that’s a good thing for us,” he said, referring to the flow of ice on Friday, May 7.

“There was some flooding that occurred on the 2 Seasons recreational area and our road out to that area and the water treatment plant,” noted. “So that road and 2 Seasons looked to have taken the brunt of the damage. Nonetheless, it was still favourable that it was going through that way to begin with.”

After that initial push, there were two days where the ice just sat in the river before beginning to move again on Monday, May 10.

“We had some warm weather there where things were kind of melting,” said Smith. “Water, of course, was still flowing underneath. We had a lot of water flowing through without really being held up at any time through the breakup.”

Things were looking so ominous that the town issued an evacuation order for Vale Island on May 7 and repeated the order on the morning of May 10. The order was lifted later that day.

During the May 11 regular meeting of council – after the flood threat had passed – fire chief Ross Potter also described how the town was fortunate to avoid significant flooding.

“Breakup was a long process this year and I can honestly say that we really got lucky,” Potter said. “I definitely anticipated an awful worse breakup than what we ended up with. We did end up with a little bit of flooding in West Channel, some flooding along the beaches all the way from really Fisherman’s Wharf to MTS, but it didn’t get too carried away last night (May 10).”

This was the second year in a row that Vale Island was evacuated because of the threat of flooding.

No flooding occurred after the evacuation last year.

Smith was asked if the fact that there was no flooding on Vale Island despite evacuation orders for two years in a row might make it more difficult to get people to evacuate in the future.

“I think it’s always going to be a challenge,” he said. “In reality, there are some areas that are lower risk and some are higher risk on the island. It’s tough to co-ordinate specific areas, so we have been taking the approach the last few years at least in getting everyone off the island.”

Smith said hopefully people will remember what happened this year in Fort Simpson and Jean Marie River, which were both hit hard by flooding.