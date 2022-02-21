Inuvik Ski Club hosts free Valentine’s Day ski

Sweethearts, friends and families eager to get some time on the slopes were treated to a free ski day Feb. 13 as Inuvik Ski Club officially opened for the season.

Free rentals and day passes were offered from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The club will be open on weekends during the afternoons, pending staff availability. A regular schedule is being planned for March when it’s warmer outside and the days are longer.

Keep an eye on the club’s Facebook page and website for further details.

RCMP report January numbers

January numbers for 2022 show some crimes dropping considerably, but others became more common. Acting detachment commander Chris Main presented the numbers to Inuvik Town Council Feb. 7.

Assaults are down, from 47 last year to 28 this year, but sexual offences increased to four from none in January last year. Break and Enters also increased to four after no occurrences last January. Police responded to one less mental health related call than last year, only counting 10 in 2022. Theft under $5,000 were one less than last year as well, with only five investigations so far this year, but police have investigated three cases of theft over $5,000, compared to zero in January 2021. There were two investigations of drug trafficking, compared to zero last year.

Liquor act violations were up seven, with 24 investigations this year so far. Public intoxication, causing a disturbance and mischief drew 131 police calls last month, compared to 82 from the start of 2021. Impaired driving cases were half of last year’s January totals, with only seven investigations this year. “Other” complaints were down to 96 from 233 last year.

NTPC warns customers of scams

Northwest Territories Power Corporation is warning its customers of a scam operation.

Noting the company will never ask a client to make an immediate payment or risk disconnection from the power grid, the company notes anyone who receives an email from someone claiming to be NTPC that demands so, asks for payment by prepaid cards, credit cards, wire transfer or banking information, or promises a refund upon providing information, it isn’t legitimate.

Anyone who has concerns about their account is asked to email customercare@ntpc.com or call 1-800-661-0855.

Thawing permafrost could release radon: study

Melting permafrost is presenting a series of problems to the North, but a new study suggests it also releases a radioactive gas called radon, which is invisible, odourless and believed to cause one in 10 lung cancer deaths. It affects smokers far more seriously than non-smokers.

A new study out of the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom suggests permafrost has functioned as a sort of barrier to the gas.

At greatest risk of radon contaminating are homes with basements. The farther away the building is from the permafrost, the less concentrated and dangerous the radon is.