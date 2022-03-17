Skiers hit the slopes for Pi Day

Weather was beautiful and the powder was fresh on March 14 for Inuvik Ski Club’s annual Pi Day Ski-O. Free to attend, the orienteering course guided participants through the history and use of the delicious rational number, with prizes of actual pie for the best times. A total of 44 skiers came through, and Elizabeth Holloway had the top time with 36 minutes.

Babysitting class for youth

Early teens looking to make some extra money take note – a babysitting class for Grade 6 students will be held March 24 and 25, for a total of 15 students.

Offered for free, the course will cover basics of babysitting. Students who complete the course will receive an official ‘Certified babysitter’ diploma, which will be followed by a graduation party.

Parents who are interested should email Danita_Frost-Arey@gov.nt.ca for more information.

Veteran’s Way to be closed for Shelter demolition

Town of Inuvik officials have closed Veteran’s way during the daytime from March 14 to 21 for the demolition of the former Inuvik Warming Shelter building, which was destroyed by a fire Nov. 27.

The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day while workers remove the remains of the building.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to be cautious in the area and be aware of any heavy equipment in the area.

Muskrat Jamboree Feast making its comeback

One of the most cherished spring traditions will be back this year as Covid-19 restrictions are pulled back in April.

Inuvik’s Musktrat Jamboree is planning to resume its annual community feast and is now looking for volunteers to cook. All food and materials are supplied.

On the menu is turkey, ham, roast beef, shepherd’s pie, baked fish, rabbit, goose, moose stew, muktuk and fish patties. Contact Jodi Day-MacLeod, Cindy Traer or Fiona Joe to help out.