Town of Inuvik Mayor Clarence Wood says officials are stepping up enforcement of proper ATV use, calling it a “growing issue.”

The Town of Inuvik posted the announcement to its social media feed at 10:56 a.m. Sept. 13.

“There has been an increase in the number of All Terrain Vehicles (ATV’S) being operated illegally within the Town of Inuvik,” reads the notice, signed by Wood. “A large number of ATV’s are being operated on Town streets without license plates, insurance and without helmets. In some cases they are being operated by minors.

“We understand that ATV riding is a popular recreational activity, but it is essential to strike a balance between enjoying this pastime and respecting the safety of our community members. Please join us in this effort to ensure that Inuvik remains a safe place for generations to come.”

The town says it is taking the following measures to crack down on unsafe driving:

1. Awareness Campaign: The town says it will launch a “comprehensive awareness campaign to educate the public about the importance of responsible ATV use, the applicable regulations, and the consequences of illegal operation.”

2. Increased Enforcement: The town says “local authorities will be increasing patrols and monitoring of ATV activities to enforce existing regulations. Those found operating ATVs unlawfully will face penalties up to and including impounding the ATV.”

3. Community Engagement: The town is encouraging community members to report any illegal ATV activities they see, saying “We rely on your vigilance to help maintain safety within our town.”

4. Support for Safe Riding: Lastly, the town says it will “work to provide resources and information to support responsible ATV riders, including safety courses and information on designated riding areas.”