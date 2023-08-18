Inuvik is no longer under evacuation notice.

Town officials posted the update on social media at roughly 10:30 a.m. Aug. 18.

“Due to the dedicated work of NWT firefighters, we’re delighted to report a substantial decrease in fire risk for Inuvik,” said the announcement. “Your safety remains our top concern, and these efforts have produced positive outcomes.

“In line with this progress, we’re glad to announce the withdrawal of the Public Advisory from August 10. This reflects our significant headway in reducing fire risk and safeguarding our community.

“Thanks to the unwavering dedication and hard work of the NWT firefighters.”

The most recent update on the NWT Fire website is still from 2 p.m. Aug. 17.

“Another day with very little change or activity. The Evacuation Notice remains in place and has not been escalated,” reads the notice. “The northeastern side of the fire is still active, but the intensity has diminished and it is currently a smouldering, creeping surface fire with little visible flame. The southwest flank of the fire is expected to continue to hold where it is until snow arrives.

“Bucketing operations continue. Yesterday crews hit hot spots that were identified, and a extra firefighter crew from Fort McPherson got a lot of gear ready for demobilization and reservicing.

“Infrared scanning will take place on Friday with assistance from Inuvik Fire Chief Brian Larman. Crews are monitoring the north side of the fire where a bit of increased fire activity is anticipated, but that activity is expected to stay at a low vigour surface fire.”