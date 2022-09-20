Whitney Alexis and Ned Day will be acclaimed to Inuvik Town Council following a week-long nomination period.

Nominations for the two town council seats closed Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. and they were the only two to put their names forward.

The two new councillors will be acclaimed on Sept. 23., unless they inform the town’s returning officer, Jenna MacNeil, of their withdrawal within the next 48 hours. Anyone who believes either candidate is not eligible for office must advise MacNeil by 3 p.m. Sept. 23 with their grounds.