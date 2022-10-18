The Government of Canada on October 18 announced $5.4 million for four Nunavut communities. This money will go toward safety-related projects and equipment for airports in Cambridge Bay, Clyde River, Coral Harbour and Whale Cove.

“With Canada being such a large country, our airports are critical to keeping communities connected, especially in our Northern communities and territories,” said federal transport minister Omar Alghabra.

“This investment in local and regional airports in Nunavut will ensure that residents across Nunavut continue to be able to see their loved ones and have access to essential air services.”

$4.4 million of this will go toward the rehabilitating air-side granular surfaces at the Whale Cove Airport. The Coral Harbour and Cambridge Bay Airports will each be getting $420,000 to purchase 4×4 plow trucks. Clyde River is getting $210,000 to purchase a loader-mounted snow blower.

This funding came through Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program, a program which has funded over 1,000 airport projects at 199 airports since 1995.