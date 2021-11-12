More exposure sites have been named in the recent Covid-19 outbreak in Inuvik as active cases in the Beaufort Delta jumped to 104 cases between the town and Tuktoyaktuk.

As of 9 a.m. Nov. 12, there are 23 active cases in Inuvik and 81 in Tuktoyaktuk.

A public health notice published 4:34 p.m. on Nov. 12 listed the Trapper Bar from Midnight to 2 a.m. on Nov. 4 as an exposure site. Anyone who was there needs to self monitor and if symptoms emerge, isolate immediately and arrange a Covid-19 test.

Efforts are underway to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the Beaufort Delta after outbreaks occurred at both East Three Elementary and Mangilaluk School in Tuktoyaktuk. East Three school was ordered closed Nov. 7, alongside with all extracurricular activities for children aged 12 and under.

Inuvik Youth Centre has suspended all youth programming as well as the afterschool program, as well as the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation’s Aboriginal Head Start. The programming will be suspended until at least Nov. 17.

An isolation centre is in the works in Tuktoyaktuk, and the Jason Jacobson Youth Centre afterschool program has been suspended, alongside the IRC’s Tuktoyaktuk Child Development Centre. Programming is suspended until at least Nov. 20.

A notice from the Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk is reminding people the isolation order is still in effect even if they test negative for Covid-19.