Travel restrictions have been added for Kinngait and Cambridge Bay due to the spread of Covid-19.

Kinngait has six confirmed coronavirus infections as of Tuesday, according to Nunavut’s chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson. There are three presumptive cases in Cambridge Bay.

“The new cases indicate a high risk of community transmission in Cambridge Bay and Kinngait, which cannot be ignored,” Patterson said. “These travel restrictions are necessary to reduce the risk of the virus spreading to other communities.”

In total, 210 active Covid-19 cases have been registered across the territory. Iqaluit has the highest number, at 55. There are 48 in Arviat, 44 in Rankin Inlet, 19 in Pangnirtung, 15 in Iglulik, 14 in Sanirajak, three in Qikiqtarjuaq, two in Chesterfield Inlet and one in Baker Lake.

There is also a presumptive case in Sanikiluaq.

Travel restrictions also remain in place for Arviat, Iglulik, Iqaluit, Pangnirtung, Rankin Inlet and Sanirajak. Only residents of those communities and those fulfilling an essential purpose are permitted to enter. Travel between any Nunavut communities is discouraged at this time, according to the Department of Health.

Other strict Nuanvut-wide public health measures will remain in place until at least Jan. 17.