With the 100th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 11, the historical document has returned to the NWT and is on display for the public to view at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre from Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. until late October.

On loan from Ottawa’s Library and Archives Canada, the document comes back to the North for the first time since 1921-22, when it was signed by representatives of the Dehcho, Tłı̨chǫ, Sahtu and Gwich’in, as well as the Government of Canada.

Treaty 11 is in booklet form, with each community having a signatory page. The heritage centre will turn the pages weekly to provide the public with the opportunity to see each one.

Sarah Carr-Locke, director of culture and heritage, was thrilled to have the document featured at the facility.

“It took a lot of planning, but it was very exciting for us to work with Library and Archives Canada to be able to bring the document back so that the people of the North could see it, to be able to see a document that probably no one living here has seen,” said Carr-Locke.

The Fort Providence signatory page is on display from Sept. 13 to 19, Fort Simpson and Wrigley’s turns will be Sept. 20 to 26, Tulita (formerly Fort Norman) and Fort Good Hope will have their pages displayed Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, Tsiigehtchic (formerly Arctic Red River) and Fort McPherson will be featured from Oct. 4 to 10, and, lastly, Fort Liard and Behchokǫ̀ (formerly Fort Rae) will have their pages on display from Oct. 12 to 17.

Photography and filming are prohibited.

Behchokǫ̀ Chief Clifford Daniels was at the opening for the Treaty 11 exhibit.

“They had the document there,” said Daniels. “The Treaty 11 medal, and the replica of the jacket that Chief Monfwi wore back in the day of the treaty signings.

“The document, it’s good to see that here, like actually in front of us. I know they won’t allow us to touch it, but it’s good to see … very historical, that [being] how the first relationship began,” he said of relations between the NWT’s Indigenous peoples and settlers. “I know before that, there was really nothing, but back in 1921 they had something in writing that signified the relationship we had.”

Due to COVID, Behchokǫ̀ and the rest of the Tłı̨chǫ region never got a chance to celebrate the 100th anniversary fully due to postponements.

“That was supposed to be on the tail end of the annual gathering of the 100 years celebration,” said Daniels.

The heritage centre has implemented COVID-19 protocols, so those attending must wear face masks. As well, those feeling unwell are asked to stay home.