The Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre, which reopened on Oct. 30, is announcing the extension of the Treaty 11 document exhibit until Nov. 21.

The historic document, in booklet form, has been on display since September, with a page turned every week to provide the public with the opportunity to see each page.

The heritage centre was temporarily closed to the public due to the North Slave and Behchokǫ̀ Covid outbreak, pausing the weekly page turning of the document.

With the museum’s reopening, the exhibit has resumed with the remaining pages displayed in the following order: from Nov. 1 to 7: Arctic Red River (Tsiigehtchic) and Fort McPherson page, Nov. 8 to 14: Fort Liard and Fort Rae (Behchokǫ̀) page, and Nov. 15 to 21: title page

Those interested can view the Treaty 11 document exhibit from Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The heritage centre has implemented Covid-19 protocols.