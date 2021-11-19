Yellowknife’s Tree of Peace Friendship Centre is gearing up for its 35th-annual Elder’s Christmas Feast and they’re looking to the community for support.

For decades, the Friendship Centre has hosted elders in the Yellowknife community for a day of food and entertainment during the holidays. This year, the Centre is promising a turkey dinner, bingo, and presents for its guests. The Friendship Centre was unable to host the event last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the 2019 edition of the event hosted about 85 community elders.

Sarah Cleary, an artist and wellness worker, says she attends the event every time she’s in town for the holidays. “It gives us a chance to visit with other elders who are there; it’s so good to see them,” she says.

“I really support the Tree of Peace; they do a lot for the community. Not just elders, but the youth and the whole community.”

To support the event, the Friendship Centre is asking for donations from the community, including local businesses and other community organizations. Individuals can donate as well. Those who don’t want to donate cash can also choose an appropriate bingo prize for an elder. Ernest Abel, the Centre’s executive director, says good gifts for elders are practical items like cups, glasses, hats and gloves.

Abel says the Centre is hoping to have fiddlers come again this year to entertain the guests.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.