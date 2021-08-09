Tributes and condolences are pouring in for the late Kristine McLeod.

The Deputy Grand Chief, who had just celebrated her 38th birthday Aug. 3, was killed in a car accident on the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway early Aug. 8 at approximately 7:15 a.m. A second male who has not been identified was medevac’ed to Yellowknife for treatment from the collision and a collision analyst has been brought in to assist in the investigation.

Confirming McLeod was the person killed in the car accident, Gwich’in Tribal Council Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik said she leaves a huge void for the GTC leadership to fill, as she was overseeing the nation’s efforts to improve health and wellness, preserve its culture and heritage and well as improving education and training opportunities for beneficiaries of all ages. And that’s just a small sample of the many projects she had on the go.

“A major component of her time was spent on revamping our Gwich’in Wellness Camp,” he said. “She was working with Helen Sullivan, our project manager, on retrofitting the facility and seeking programming dollars to install biomass furnaces and solar panels. She was restructuring things so we could improve the efficiency of that building and eventually provide health and wellness programming to the residents of the Beaufort Delta region.

“It was a major goal of hers to get that facility up and running — it’s so desperately needed, not just in the Delta but all the North. Mental health and addictions is a key issue in our community, and Deputy Grand Chief McLeod knew that very well from engaging with our people. Homelessness was another issue here in Inuvik that she made a personal commitment to tackle with some of the other agencies here in town.”

McLeod was active up until the day of her death, most recently assisting in the funeral of Elder Donald Modeste, while in isolation after returning from outside the Northwest Territories.

Upon finishing her self-isolation, McLeod was on the road immediately, attending Agnes Mitchell’s Dinjii Zhuh Language Immersion Camp Aug. 5 to promote usage of the Gwich’in dialect and grow community.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the Gwich’in Nation and all the people of the Mackenzie Delta whose lives have been touched by this tragedy,” said Inuvik Mayor Natasha Kulikowski in a statement. “In the coming days and weeks, we encourage Inuvik residents to come together, lean on each other for support and to please reach out to available resources should you need during this difficult time.”

Her death comes just a week before the Gwich’in Tribal Council’s annual assembly begins. Kyikavichik said the first task the assembly would deal with was how to proceed.

Nihtat Gwich’in Council’s annual general assembly is Sept. 11 to 12 and Inuvik Native Band’s AGA is Aug. 28.

Continuing Kristine’s vision in her memory

This is the second time a Gwich’in Tribal Council leader has died while in office. GTC President Robert Alexie passed away in 2014.

“She was a strong leader and a passionate advocate for the Gwich’in,” said NWT MP Michael McLeod. “My thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

McLeod was elected deputy grand chief less than a year ago, last Sept. 4, after earning 551 votes.

She had campaigned on improving capacity for skilled and education in Gwich’in lands and establishing an Elder’s Advisory Council. McLeod also served as president of the Nihtat Youth Council in her early teens and also served terms as vice chair of the Izhii K’aiik’it Tat Gwich’in society and chair of the Gwich’in Settlement Corporation.

“Kristine McLeod spent her life working for the Gwich’in people,” wrote Premier Caroline Cochrane on Twitter. “She wanted a better future for the Gwich’in and was dedicated to achieving this.”

She is survived by her parents Vern and Sandra McLeod, grandmother Sarah McLeod-Firth, husband Leslie Semmler and her two children, Lennox and Alexis, her younger sister Molly, her younger sister Jessi, her older brother Jeremy and her brother Kelly, who is the current Nihtat Gwich’in Council President.

“In Kristine’s time as Deputy Grand Chief,” said Inuvialuit Regional Corporation Chair Duane Ningaqsiq Smith. “She was a strong leader, passionate about helping people and will be remembered as such.”

Gwich’in Tribal Council is offering mental health and counselling support to the community. An announcement the same day said the organization is working to provide counselling in each of the Gwich’in Settlement Area communities. In the interim, anyone in need of counselling or mental health assistance is asked to contact GTC manager of human resources Chris Schwartz at chris_schwartz@gwichintribal.ca or by phone at (867)-777-7379 or GTC health and wellness manager Susan Keats at susan_keats@gwichintribal.ca or by phone at (867)-777-7939.

A healing circle is also being held Aug. 10 at Ingamo Hall from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for people to gather and remember her.

“Deputy Grand Chief McLeod brought good energy and sound advice that inspired many people, young and Elder, to believe in the strength of unity, education and compassion for the rights of the people,” wrote Dene National Chief Norm Yakeleya. “As a leader, I admired the dedication, knowledge and energy she brought to the table and her generous way with the people.”

Kyikavichik said McLeod had put a lot of work into making sure things under her watch could be picked up by another, so he said he expected her work to continue on in her memory.

“I think we need to move forward, albeit in a different manner,” he said. “We certainly won’t have the significant skills and expertise that she brought to the position, but she worked to structure things in a way that will set us up for future success.

“It’s a shame that she won’t be here to see it through, but she was very clear in articulating the vision she had for our people — one of unity, togetherness and working to be a stronger people by helping each other out as well as we can.”

Inuvik Drum would like to express our condolences to McLeod’s family.