A taxi registered to City Cab and a truck were involved in an accident in the intersection of Franklin Avenue and 48 Street, just outside of Glen’s Your Independent Grocer, on Monday afternoon.

RCMP and municipal enforcement officers worked together to redirect traffic away from 48 Street while they waited for a tow truck to dislodge the two vehicles. Police and by-law vehicles were also blocking vehicles from getting too close.

Bystanders crowded around and were instructed by police to keep their distance.

It is unknown if anyone was injured as a result of the incident, but the drivers of both the cab and truck did not appear to be injured.

Both drivers declined to be interviewed.