Emergency spill measures are being implemented by Agnico Eagle Mines after a tractor-trailer owned and operated by Arctic Fuel, rolled onto its side along the All-Weather Access Road (AWAR) from Baker Lake on Sept. 8.

According to a statement provided by Agnico Eagle Mines the incident occurred approximately 5 kilometres south of the Meadowbank Complex.

The truck was carrying two sea containers resulting in a spill of coolant fluid, along with an oil spill and a fuel spill.

At this time no product has entered any freshwater system and exact quantities of materials lost is being assessed. Remediation actions are ongoing, according the statement.

The driver and the passenger, both from Baker Lake, are being treated at the Meadowbank Complex clinic for minor injuries and their families have been notified.

The incident did not impact mining operations but traffic is reduced on the AWAR.

Agnico Eagle has notified the appropriate Federal and Territory authorities as well as the Kivalliq Inuit Association of the incident.

An investigation to identify the cause of the incident is underway and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.