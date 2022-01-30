Close to 100 vehicles formed what was deemed a Freedom Convoy in Yellowknife on Saturday afternoon as participants protested government-mandated Covid-19 vaccinations.

“We’re out supporting the truckers,” said Simon Hodge, a co-organizer of the event said outside of city hall. “We’re opposed to ongoing mandates, lockdowns and, generally, the government’s Covid measures. People generally, I think, in Canada are tired of it. They’re looking at the risks of Covid and weighing them against the harms that are being caused by Covid response measures.”

Nicole Soka, another member of the rally, said, “This is not a Canada I recognize. There’s no accountability, like these mandates, these regulations, how long are they in place for? No one’s asked. We simply haven’t had the conversations.”

Signs planted at the site read “No More Lies, No More Lockdowns” and “Conversation = Key.”

The procession started at Fred Henne Territorial Park at 2 p.m. and concluded at Yellowknife City Hall around 3:45 p.m. after taking a route along Old Airport Road and through downtown.

While in front city all, protesters broke into chants, including “Trudeau has got to go,” in reference to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Rally participants also expressed solidarity with an inter-provincial convoy led by truckers that reached Ottawa on Saturday and carried over into Sunday. Thousands of demonstrators in the nation’s capital expressed opposition to pandemic health restrictions and the federal government forcing truck drivers to be vaccinated to cross the international border with the United States. Related security concerns caused Trudeau and his family to be temporarily relocated, according to national media reports.