Oct. 31 is quickly approaching and that means youth of all ages will be dressing up to go out and fill a bag, pillow case or whatever they can use full of supposedly healthy goodies.

The Town of Hay River is planning on trying something different this year and it involves going from car-to-car as opposed to door-to-door.

It’s being called Trunk or Treat and involves candy being handed out from the back of vehicles.

Courtney Fraser, the town’s recreation programming supervisor, said it really is as simple as it sounds.

“Participants will decorate their vehicles and will park along Courtoreille St., which will be closed for the event,” she said. “Kids and families will then be invited to trick or treat, going from vehicle to vehicle along the street.”

Those who plan to take part in handing out the candy will be required to remain with their vehicle on Courtoreille St. and there is no limit to the number of vehicles that can take part, she added.

There is no age limit on trick-or-treaters, either, she said.

Fraser said the idea for doing something like this came from other communities, such as High Level, Alta., to give people an alternative to going door-to-door.

“It’s also being promoted as an option for people who enjoy handing out candy on Halloween, but receive few visitors at their homes,” she said. “These individuals may join Trunk or Treat instead, hopefully increasing the amount of trick-or-treaters they see.”

Everything gets underway on Halloween night at 5 p.m. and it’s scheduled to run for two hours.

“The plan is to have Trunk or Treat become an annual event, with plans to potentially expand the event in the future,” said Fraser.

Those who want to take part have until Friday at 5 p.m. to register their vehicles with the recreation department and there will be a prize handed out for the best-decorated vehicle as chosen by the participants.