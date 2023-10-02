The Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) hosted its honouring of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday afternoon in Ndilo.

During the event, residential school survivors and YKDFN members told their stories and what they have done to heal and move forward.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty was on hand and described it as a truly important day. She highlighted the significance of such gatherings in fostering unity and understanding within the community.

Alty said that the City of Yellowknife supports these events but allows Indigenous governments to take the lead in organizing them.

“We haven’t organized any (truth and reconciliation) days,” she said. “We support National Indigenous Peoples Day with providing support, but for National Indigenous Peoples Day and (Truth and Reconciliation) day, the Indigenous government is the lead on it.”

Alty also said days like these are crucial in ensuring people learn from it and that it’s about coming together as a community, hearing each other’s truths, and growing together.

Premier Caroline Cochrane also gave remarks during the day.

“The truth needs to be heard and we need to work, all of us together, to make things better,” she said.

Cochrane said the GNWT has introduced multiple initiatives that she said has contributed to reconciliation, such as the NWT Council of Leaders, where every leader can have a say in the programs and services of the GNWT.

The Premier said that the passing of the United Nations Declaration for Indigenous People was one of her proudest moments and believes such measures are critical for reconciliation.