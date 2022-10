Ferry services on the Mackenzie River are shutting down.

A highway condition report issued at 6:30 p.m. today says the Tsiigehtchic ferry access will be closed as of late this evening. Service across the Mackenzie River are on 24 hours notice and could shut down at any time if ice gets worse.

The last ferry to leave from the Inuvik shore is 11:15 p.m and the Fort McPherson side leaves at 11:45 p.m.

Currently the Peel River crossing remains open and is not on closure notice.