Tsiigehtchic is now Covid-19 free.

Official numbers on the Covid-19 dashboard show a total of 163 cases in the Beaufort Delta as of Jan. 26, with 96 in Inuvik, 32 in Aklavik, 17 in Fort McPherson, three in Sachs Harbour and 15 in Tuktoyaktuk. The next official community update will be Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Inuvik’s Mad Trapper pub has once again been listed as an exposure site for Covid-19, on Jan. 21-22 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

An update to the GNWT’s exposure listings was posted shortly after 5 p.m. Jan. 25. Also included in the update is a notice the Jason Jacobson Youth Centre in Tuktoyaktuk was exposed to Covid-19 on Jan. 19 and 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“All fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated should self-monitor for symptoms,” reads the exposure notice. “If any develops symptoms they should isolate immediately and seek testing if available.

“All non-fully vaccinated persons should seek a test on Day Four (4) if available whether symptomatic or not.”