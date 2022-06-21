After a week of isolation, the Tsiigehtchic ferry is back in operation, albeit with delays due to the dock being reconstructed.

Gravel trucks began filling the dock area June 19. The dock had been washed out from high water since June 14, but service resumed June 21.

High water levels are still active and residents are advised to use caution while on or near the water.

Community members had reached out to Inuvik Drum with concerns about access to food and medicines while the ferry was out, noting the community was also isolated for six weeks during the spring breakup of the Mackenzie River.