After it was announced that the Covid-19 Omicron variant has been detected in the territory, Elections NWT has decided to change the Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA byelection format to mail-in ballots only.

“The decision to move to a mail-in-ballot election was made with health and safety at the forefront and is the best option to ensure that the election can proceed in the safest manner possible,” stated Stephen Dunbar, the NWT’s chief electoral officer.

All Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh electors registered on the voters list as of Jan. 14 will be mailed a ballot.

The nomination deadline for candidates is also set for Jan 14 at 2 p.m.

Anyone who registers on the voters list after Jan. 14 must be registered by 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 to ensure that they receive a ballot for the voting period.

Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Eligible electors are at least 18 years old on or before voting day, must be a Canadian citizen and must be a resident of the NWT for six consecutive months as of voting day.