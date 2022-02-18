The newest member of the legislative assembly (MLA) for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh will be sworn in at the first Assembly sitting next week.

Richard Edjericon won his seat with 186 votes — just over half of all votes cast — in the district’s by-election on Feb. 8. He will be sworn in as the newest MLA on Monday, Feb. 21, immediately before the first sitting of the second session of the 19th Assembly.

As part of this ceremony, Edjericon will take an Oath of Office, Oath of Allegiance, and an Oath of Loyalty before assuming office.

Prior to his election, Edjericon served as Dettah chief and president of the Mackenzie Valley Environmental Impact Review Board. He was also a candidate in the previous two elections in the district. Edjericon is the newest member of the Legislative Assembly since Monfwi MLA Jane Weyallon Armstrong was elected last July.

The district’s previous representative, Steve Norn, came in third place with 70 votes. Norn’s seat was declared vacant in November after an independent inquiry found he had violated the Assembly’s code of conduct.

The Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh district includes the communities of Dettah, Fort Resolution, Lutselk’e and N’Dilo.

Residents can tune in to both the swearing-in ceremony at 11:30 a.m. and the sitting of the Assembly at 1:30 p.m. on Monday via the Assembly’s website.