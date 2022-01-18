Clinton Unka, of the Deninu K’ue First Nation in Fort Resolution, has joined the field of candidates running in the byelection to fill the vacant Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh seat.

Unka was the last one to file before the Jan. 14 deadline, making him the sixth contender.

“In 2009, I said it’s just a matter of time until we get one great Indigenous person that really strives for the best interest for our communities, while engaging and connecting with them,” he stated.

He will be opposed by Ernest Betsina, Richard Edjericon, Mary Rose Sundberg, Nadine Delorme, and former MLA office holder Steve Norn.

A civil servant for the Government of the Northwest Territories since 2018, Unka worked as a human resources officer in the Department of Finance.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Carleton University in Ottawa.

The focus areas for Unka’s campaign include healthcare and access to programs in small communities, as “Covid-19 is a harsh reality currently facing the territory and is impacting our communities harshly at extraordinary rates.”

He sees this taking the form of improved access to local health-care centres and rapid Covid testing.

Like other candidates, Unka will also be concentrating on housing as well — seeking more quality, affordable housing stock and access to funding for first-time buyers.

In addition, Unka said he will advocate for community-based healing and supports for mental health and addictions. He also plans to push for community members to be able to access coaching and training to help fellow residents take care of each other.

Regarding his opponents, Unka said that “all of the candidates are very credible, and I think that it’s a fair game.”

He also spoke of his relationship to Norn, who was removed as MLA in November, which prompted this byelection.

“Myself and Steve coming from Fort Resolution, from the same band, I think Steve, it’s not really intimidating,” he said. “I do know him, but I think we’re all running different types of platforms.”

During his time campaigning, Unka plans to use virtual methods to interact with constituents.

“Covid-19 is a global reality, and while this will be difficult, it is not impossible,” he said. “Utilizing social media and connecting over the phone will be my primary means of communication and keeping everyone safe is my priority.”