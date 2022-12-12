Anyone who stayed, lived or frequently visited Inuvik’s Nova Inn, at 300 MacKenzie Road, between Aug. 17, 2022 and Nov. 17, 2022 may have been exposed to tuberculosis (TB), NWT’s chief public health officer stated in a public health advisory issued Monday.

If you have signs and symptoms of TB, especially if you have been exposed, you are asked to inform Inuvik Public Health immediately, wear a mask and isolate until you receive direction from public health.

The signs and symptoms of tuberculosis include:

-cough that lasts longer than 3 weeks

-fever

-night sweats

-chills

-chest pain

-coughing up blood

-fatigue

-unintended weight loss

-loss of appetite

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer, Inuvik Public Health, and the NWT Health and Social Services Authority pledged to continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on a regular basis until the public health advisory has been lifted.

The advisory is issued for precautionary reasons only — there has been no confirmed transmission identified as of yet associated with tuberculosis reported in the community.

Anyone who may have been exposed is urged to call Inuvik Public Health for advice at 867-678-8088, extension 40655.