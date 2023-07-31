Tuktoyaktuk RCMP located a man, 21, who was allegedly driving an all-terrain vehicle while intoxicated on Saturday, July 29. He had two passengers.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting that the individual was not in compliance with conditions of his release from jail and was driving while impaired.

The driver provided breath samples and it was determined that the quantity of alcohol in his blood was more than double the legal limit.

Charges of impaired driving, impaired driving over the legal limit and driving while prohibited are pending, according to the RCMP.