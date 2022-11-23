A multiple temporary prohibition order has been approved for the Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk, effective Nov. 25 at 12:01 a.m. by Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek.

Signed Nov. 17, 2022, and published on the hamlet’s Facebook page, the order bars the consumption, sale, transport or purchase of any alcohol within 25 kilometres of the Hamlet Office from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m., then from Dec. 1 at 12:01 a.m. to Dec. 10 at 11:59 p.m.

A notice from the Hamlet Office said the two declarations have been shared with the local RCMP detachment.

Eric Bowling

Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....

