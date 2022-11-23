A multiple temporary prohibition order has been approved for the Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk, effective Nov. 25 at 12:01 a.m. by Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek.

Signed Nov. 17, 2022, and published on the hamlet’s Facebook page, the order bars the consumption, sale, transport or purchase of any alcohol within 25 kilometres of the Hamlet Office from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m., then from Dec. 1 at 12:01 a.m. to Dec. 10 at 11:59 p.m.

A notice from the Hamlet Office said the two declarations have been shared with the local RCMP detachment.