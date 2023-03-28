A Public Health Warning of varicella in Tuktoyaktuk has been rescinded after no new cases emerged after 42 days.

An advisory of the change was released March 28.

More commonly known as chicken pox, the community had been on watch for the virus since an outbreak was declared Feb. 9.

“Chicken pox is a vaccine preventable disease,” reads the release by communications manager Jeremy Bird. “Getting your chicken pox vaccines can protect you from developing disease if you are exposed. You can ensure your immunizations are up to date by calling the Tuktoyaktuk Health Center at 1-867-977-2321.

“Higher vaccination rates prevent transmission in the community (“herd immunity”) and protect our most vulnerable residents including infants, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems who sometimes cannot be immunized.”

Chicken pox vaccines are free and part of a routine NWT Immunization schedule.