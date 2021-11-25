A containment order for the hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk has been extended until Dec. 6 at midnight.

An announcement from the office of the Chief Public Health Officer announced Nov. 25 that, based on current trends, it is expected there would still be at least 17 active cases of Covid-19 in the community as of Nov. 29, when the Public Health Order was set to expire.

As of 9 a.m. Nov. 25, there are 32 active cases of Covid-19 in Tuktoyaktuk. Inuvik has been static at two cases for the entire week.

“The risk of continued COVID-19 transmission is significant if the PHO is lifted while there are so many active cases in the community,” said. Dr. Kami Kandola. “The Tuktoyaktuk Temporary COVID-19 Restrictions PHO will therefore be extended and will expire at 11:59PM on December 5, 2021.

“It is expected that schools can plan to re-open to in person learning the morning of December 6, 2021.”

Masking remains mandatory inside all indoor buildings and gathering spaces and gatherings are limited to household members while the public health order is in place. Anyone exposed to Covid-19 or experiencing symptoms is required to isolate for at least 10 days and be tested on the 10th day of isolation.

To book a COVID test, call the Tuktoyaktuk Health Centre: 867-977-2321 OR 867-340-0777. Transportation is available by calling 867-766-8650.

A checkstop remains in place on the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway and will do so until at least Dec. 3. Non-essential travel in and outside of the community is not recommended.