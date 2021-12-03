Tuktoyaktuk is down to six active cases of Covid-19, but there are now seven active cases in the Yellowknife area.

There is one new case from yesterday, bringing the current total to 13. Numbers accurate up to 9 a.m. were released shortly after 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

The GNWT also announced it will be shifting its Daily Covid-19 update to its Covid-19 dashboard instead of sending out daily updates.

Mildred Hall School has been listed as an exposure site on Nov. 30. Letters have been sent to parents and guardians of children from the affected classes. Non-affected classes are continuing as normal, but all other staff and children are asked to monitor for symptoms of Covid-19 and isolate immediately if they develop, regardless of vaccination status.

NT Income Support at 5019 52 Street, Nova Coast Plaza has also been listed as an exposure site on Nov. 26, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Anyone who was exposed is asked to self-monitor for symptoms, and enter isolation and arrange a Covid-19 test if symptoms develop.