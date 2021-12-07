Tuktoyaktuk is down to three active cases of Covid-19, but there are now six active cases in the Yellowknife area and one in the Dehcho region.

As of Dec. 7, the current total of cases in the NWT to 10. Numbers accurate up to 9 a.m. are published on the GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard.

The GNWT also announced it will be shifting its Daily Covid-19 update to its Covid-19 dashboard instead of sending out daily updates.

Inuvik remains Covid-19 free and has been sitting at zero cases for at least two days, as has the rest of the territory. Alert levels for Inuvik Long Term Care facility and Charlotte Vehus Home have been moved to green, meaning the facilities are exercising caution but there is no active Covid-19 spread in the region.

In Yellowknife, Mildred Hall School has been listed as an exposure site on Nov. 30. Letters have been sent to parents and guardians of children from the affected classes. Non-affected classes are continuing as normal, but all other staff and children are asked to monitor for symptoms of Covid-19 and isolate immediately if they develop, regardless of vaccination status.

NT Income Support at 5019 52 Street, Nova Coast Plaza has also been listed as an exposure site on Nov. 26, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Anyone who was exposed is asked to self-monitor for symptoms, and enter isolation and arrange a Covid-19 test if symptom

A containment order for the hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk ended Dec. 6 at midnight.

An announcement from the office of the Chief Public Health Officer announced Nov. 25 that, based on current trends, it is expected there would still be at least 17 active cases of Covid-19 in the community as of Nov. 29, when the Public Health Order was set to expire. Those estimates turned out to be conservative — on Nov. 29, there were 21 active cases in Tuktoyaktuk.

“The risk of continued COVID-19 transmission is significant if the PHO is lifted while there are so many active cases in the community,” said. Dr. Kami Kandola. “The Tuktoyaktuk Temporary COVID-19 Restrictions PHO will therefore be extended and will expire at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 5, 2021.

“It is expected that schools can plan to re-open to in person learning the morning of Dec. 6.”

Mangilaluk School did not re-open Dec. 7, however, a planned deep cleaning of the school had to be delayed due to a water issue and a re-opening plan is still in the works.

Masking remains mandatory inside all indoor buildings and gathering spaces and gatherings are limited to household members while the public health order is in place.

Tuktoyaktuk had set up a check point with the blessings of the GNWT as an attempt to deter people from entering or leaving the community. The check point was be in place until Dec. 3.

People isolating at Mangilaluk school have been transitioned into housing units over the coming days, according to a Covid-19 update released Nov. 29.

Testing for Covid-19 in Tuktoyaktuk has been expanded to anyone who has been in contact with a positive Covid-19 case or is showing symptoms — even mild ones.

A public health order for Inuvik expired Nov. 23 at midnight.

A Nov. 22 general Covid-19 update notes that children aged five to 11 years old are now approved to receive the Comirnaty a.k.a. Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and the GNWT was working to get the required supplies. Once this is done, parents will be able to book their children for vaccinations using the online booking system or by contacting their local health centre.

An announcement the Federal Government had approved a request for assistance from the Canadian Rangers to the community was included in the Nov. 17 daily Covid-19 update from the GNWT.

Rangers will be on hand in the community to assist until at least Dec. 1. Their service may be extended if the situation requires it.

Assistance with medication pick up and delivery, grocery pick up and delivery and mail pick up and delivery can be requested by phoning 1-867-689-2178 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuktoyaktuk Rangers Sgt. Jackie Jacobson told Inuvik Drum the unit had activated on Nov. 16 as volunteers, but were now operating in official capacity.

Transportation is available for people in need of testing or who are in isolation. Anyone in need can phone (867) 766-8650 for assistance.