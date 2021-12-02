Tuktoyaktuk’s Covid-19 count is holding steady at 17 for the second day in a row, while the Yellowknife region has seen a jump of five cases.

There are now six active cases in the area of Dettah, Ndilǫ and Yellowknife. Numbers accurate to 9 a.m. Dec. 2 were published shortly after 4 p.m.

Mildred Hall School has been listed as an exposure site on Nov. 30. Letters have been sent to parents and guardians of children from the affected classes. Non-affected classes are continuing as normal, but all other staff and children are asked to monitor for symptoms of Covid-19 and isolate immediately if they develop, regardless of vaccination status.

NT Income Support at 5019 52 Street, Nova Coast Plaza has also been listed as an exposure site on Nov. 26, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Anyone who was exposed is asked to self-monitor for symptoms, and enter isolation and arrange a Covid-19 test if symptoms develop.

The release did not state which variants the new cases arise from.