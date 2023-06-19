A Tuktoyaktuk man was arrested this weekend after repeatedly pointing a loaded rifle at RCMP officers.

RCMP say they responded to a complaint of an intoxicated male with a firearm outside a residence on June 18. When the RCMP approached the man, he pointed the rifle at them.

Police contained the scene and attempted to communicate with the man. He pointed his rifle at the officers a second time and fired a single shot into the air.

RCMP were able to talk the man down and arrested him without further incident. No injuries were reported. The man has not been named by police.

“The quick response, patience, and de-escalation techniques used by the responding RCMP members allowed the situation to be resolved peacefully with no reported injuries,” reads the police report. “Later that day, a search warrant was executed on a nearby home and 9 unsafely stored firearms were seized.

“This Criminal Code investigation is ongoing. The man has since been released from custody and is facing several Criminal Code charges.”