RCMP in Tuktoyaktuk have arrested a 38-year-old man wanted on multiple firearms charges.

The Mounties’ Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services unit were dispatched to the community to assist in locating Kristopher John Elias on Aug. 30, leading to him being taken into custody without incident.

Among the charges that Elias is facing are being unlawfully in a dwelling house, two counts of careless use of a firearm, break and enter, and two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Police officers in Tuktoyaktuk received a call regarding a possible discharge of a firearm in the community around 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.

When RCMP attended, however, the suspect had fled the scene. Evidence indicated a single rifle shot with no injuries and no physical damage to property.

A search commenced for the suspect but the individual was not located.

On Aug, 29, at 1:40 am, Tuktoyaktuk RCMP received a call regarding another possible discharge of a firearm.

RCMP attended, however, the suspect again had fled the scene. Information indicated a firearm had been discharged in a residence’s vicinity with no injuries.