Tuktoyaktuk RCMP are asking anyone who knows anything about a break and enter at the Anglican Church to come forward.

In the early hours of July 27, RCMP received a report of a break in at the Anglican Church. When they arrived, police saw someone had forced their way into the chapel and numerous religious items had been damaged and thrown about the room.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to

contact the Tuktoyaktuk RCMP at 977-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.