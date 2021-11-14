Stanton’s Grocery Store in Tuktoyaktuk has been listed as a Covid-19 exposure site going back over a week.

A public exposure update was posted to the GNWT’s website at 4:45 p.m. Nov. 13. It lists Stanton’s Grocery Store as an exposure site from Nov. 4 to Today, which as of writing is Nov. 13.

Anyone who was at the grocery store in that nine-day time period should make arrangements to get tested for Covid-19 as soon as possible.

Hamlet officials stress that tests must be booked in advance and are not walk-in. To book a test, contact the Rosie Ovayuak Health Centre at 1-867-977-2321. The hamlet asks anyone with an appointment to be on time.

Anyone in the same household of someone who is told to self isolate must remain in isolation for the entire 14 days.